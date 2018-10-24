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Discontinued

Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

SHB7250/00

3.7

| (20) Reviews

High resolution sound

The Philips SHB7250 with Bluetooth connectivity eliminates cables but not sound quality, delivering deep bass and pristine clarity. Easily switch from music to calls and enjoy comfort on the go, thanks to soft-cushioned earshells.

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with digital bass boost

High resolution sound

  • 40mm drivers/closed-back

  • Over-ear

  • Soft ear cushions

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution audio reproduces music in its purest form

High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

One-tap NFC connection for easy pairing

Auto wake-up device with a simple NFC one-tap pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.

Closed-back design for optimized sound isolation

Closed-back design for optimized sound isolation

The closed-back design isolates your music from any external sounds, allowing you to enjoy all the fine details and rich bass of the original recording.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.7

of 5

20

Reviews

24/10/2018

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Very nice headphones

Audio quality is good. could have given 5 stars for Design also if it is more sturdy. Will strongly recommend to anyone who wants a featureful & budget headphones.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

14/01/2022

Australia

Australia

Impressed !!

Theese Headphones are so good, Music sound is high and great bass, and when calling with the Headphones the sound is great and the receiver hears me very good. There's no connection problem at all ! When running the headphones stays on ears and do not fall off.

Pros

Sound, Bass, Connection, Looks, easy to use, Equalizer.

Cons

..... honest ... There is NO cons !?

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2021-01-14

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Date of Use 2021-01-14

26/10/2019

Australia

Australia

These headphones are my most favourite yet

I'm usually very picky with what I buy. Reading reviews online in February 2017 I thought these would be a good choice. And they definitely were! They've still been going strong after 2 years of being accidentally dropped, getting sat on, and even getting water tipped through them!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for SHB7250 Wireless Bluetooth® headphones

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Disclaimers

  1. Actual results may vary

  2. When using the headphone cable supplied