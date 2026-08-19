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2 year warranty

All series

Shaver series 7000 Shaving heads

Discontinued

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Shaver series 7000Shaving heads

SH70/51

Shaver series 7000 Shaving heads

Discontinued

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  • How to Clean the Philips Shaver S5000–S7000 | Easy Step-by-Step Guide
    How to Clean the Philips Shaver S5000–S7000 | Easy Step-by-Step Guide

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