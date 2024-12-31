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Philips AventHard spout cup

SCF803/00

Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking

The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup has a unique valve and is leak-free, confirmed by moms! It has an anti-slip texture and contoured shape for little hands, helping toddlers confidently develop independent drinking skills.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Ultra-bite resistant spout for developing teeth

Leak-proof, for mess-free drinking

  • My Grippy spout cup

  • 300ml/10oz

  • 12m+

  • 1 pack - Mixed colors

Advanced valve - leak-proof drinking

Advanced valve - leak-proof drinking

There's nothing like a good adventure. Just ask your little one. And when they're on-the-go, this leak-proof sippy cup helps ensure mess-free drinking. The unique valve means liquid only flows when your toddler sips, so you don't have to worry about little spills, or toppling cups. Don't just take our word for it either -  82% of moms agree that this cup is leak-proof*

Ultra-bite resistant hard spout, for developing teeth

Ultra-bite resistant hard spout, for developing teeth

The My Grippy spout is ultra-bite resistant, making sippy cup drinking easy for toddlers.

Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

Few parts - easy to assemble and clean (dishwasher safe)

The Philips Avent My Grippy spout cup is made up of only a few parts, making it a breeze to assemble. It comes with a hygiene cap that keeps the spout clean, and all parts are dishwasher safe for your convenience.

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. Independent home placement tests UK, Sept 2013