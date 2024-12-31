Advanced valve - leak-proof drinking

There's nothing like a good adventure. Just ask your little one. And when they're on-the-go, this leak-proof sippy cup helps ensure mess-free drinking. The unique valve means liquid only flows when your toddler sips, so you don't have to worry about little spills, or toppling cups. Don't just take our word for it either - 82% of moms agree that this cup is leak-proof*