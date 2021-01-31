2 year warranty
Discontinued
Hygiene on the go
Drinking training is easy with the Philips Avent toddler cups range. The flip-top lid keeps the spout clean at all times, even when on the go. The cup is amazingly spill-proof whether shaken or thrown in the air and yet easy to drink from.
260ml
12m+ Hard Spout
With handles
Patented valve controls flow to avoid spillage, even if held upside down or if left on its side.
Measurement scale on the cup for easy preparation of your childs drink
A bite resistant spout for children confidently drinking from cup, ideal for teething babies
5.0
of 5
1
Review
100%
recommend this product
Ness20
31/01/2021
Australia
Brilliant
I can't understand why these have been discontinued. It was the ONLY cup which claimed to be non spill - and was. It was good quality, robust and easy to clean. I've not been able to find anything like it - or near as good and ALL of AVENT current cups - baby to toddler can be worked out to spill by a clever child in <2min
Pros
Does what it claims, robust, easy to clean and lasts years and years.
Cons
none except not available anymore.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF602/02 Toddler Cup
Date of Use 2019-01-31
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for SCF602/02 Toddler Cup
Date of Use 2019-01-31
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.