2 year warranty
Discontinued
Support
SCF330/11
Discontinued
Can I use my Philips Avent breast pump with any Avent products?
Will the softer massage cushion still be effective for me?
Can I use a Philips Avent breast pump after a C-section?
Why use a Manual, Single or Double electric Avent breast pump?
Can I use a second-hand Philips Avent breast pump?
Is the Philips Avent Comfort breast pump BPA free?
How to remove the valve of a Philips Avent breast pump
How to prepare breast milk expressed with Philips Avent?
How to clean/sterilise the Philips Avent breast pump?
When should I buy a breast pump?
My Philips Avent breast pump has too much suction
My Philips Avent breast pump is scratched or cracked
My Philips Avent breast pump doesn't release my breast
My nipple does not fit the breast pump. Which massage cushion size is suitable for me?
My Philips Avent breast pump is leaking
My pump does a squeaking noise when moving the handle. Why is that?
Using the Avent breast pump, I express little/no milk
It hurts when using the Philips Avent breast pump.
My Philips Avent electric breast pump's suction is too low
Check the terms of your warranty and start a product exchange or repair