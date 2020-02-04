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Discontinued

Philips Avent Baby monitorDigital Video Baby Monitor

SCD620/79

2.5

| (10) Reviews

Always close to your baby

The Philips Avent SCD620 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal clear vision (2.7" LCD), whether it is day or night.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

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Private and secure with A-FHSS technology

Always close to your baby

  • Private & secure (A-FHSS)

  • 2.7 inch color screen

  • Soothing lullabies & talkback

Private, secure connection with adaptive FHSS technology

Private, secure connection with adaptive FHSS technology

Unique handset pairing for a private, secure connection to your baby. Combined with the new Adaptive FHSS (Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum) technology for minimal interference.

High resolution 2.7" screen with crystal clear night vision

See your baby, day and night, with crystal clear infra-red night vision that automatically switches on in the dark. Enjoy your baby sleeping with the high resolution extra large 2.7" color screen.

Hear your baby with clear sound

Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity. Not only see but also hear your baby anytime with high quality, crystal clear sound.

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

2.5

of 5

10

Reviews

04/02/2020

Singapore

Singapore

Verified buyer

Great features and user friendly

It helps to ease parents when the kid is sleeping. Much as we can do our work, we can monitor the kid who is sleeping in another room. The video is clear even in a dark room. We can even hear the kid if he/she cough or cry. Works well as another pair or “eyes” in the room so that the adults can go about their daily chores. Overall am happy with this product since using it when the kids were babies till today with one at 3yrs old and the other at coming to 2yrs old.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby monitor SCD620 Digital Video Baby Monitor

Date of Use 2018-02-03

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby monitor SCD620 Digital Video Baby Monitor

Date of Use 2018-02-03

25/07/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Great Camera

Pros: The camera has good range. Features like the lullaby and talk back are a bonus and quite good to have in my opinion. Eco mode to conserve battery. Cons: Battery doesn't last the entire night on eco mode and the noise sensitivity setting picks up on the fan oscillating noise which keeps turning the monitor on when on eco mode.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby monitor SCD620 Digital Video Baby Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby monitor SCD620 Digital Video Baby Monitor

07/05/2018

Singapore

Singapore

Neat baby monitor

The product performed as stated. Video quality is good. For the discounted price at a baby fair, it met all my requirements.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby monitor SCD620 Digital Video Baby Monitor

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Baby monitor SCD620 Digital Video Baby Monitor

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023. 

  1. The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.