2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCD620/79
Always close to your baby
The Philips Avent SCD620 enables you to maintain a secure and private connection with your baby at all times. Hear your baby with perfect sound quality and also see your baby in crystal clear vision (2.7" LCD), whether it is day or night.
Private & secure (A-FHSS)
2.7 inch color screen
Soothing lullabies & talkback
Unique handset pairing for a private, secure connection to your baby. Combined with the new Adaptive FHSS (Frequency Hopping Spread Spectrum) technology for minimal interference.
See your baby, day and night, with crystal clear infra-red night vision that automatically switches on in the dark. Enjoy your baby sleeping with the high resolution extra large 2.7" color screen.
Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity. Not only see but also hear your baby anytime with high quality, crystal clear sound.
2.5
of 5
10
Reviews
Dive22
04/02/2020
Singapore
Verified buyer
Great features and user friendly
It helps to ease parents when the kid is sleeping. Much as we can do our work, we can monitor the kid who is sleeping in another room. The video is clear even in a dark room. We can even hear the kid if he/she cough or cry. Works well as another pair or “eyes” in the room so that the adults can go about their daily chores. Overall am happy with this product since using it when the kids were babies till today with one at 3yrs old and the other at coming to 2yrs old.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby monitor SCD620 Digital Video Baby Monitor
Date of Use 2018-02-03
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby monitor SCD620 Digital Video Baby Monitor
Date of Use 2018-02-03
PhilipsBuyer
25/07/2018
Singapore
Great Camera
Pros: The camera has good range. Features like the lullaby and talk back are a bonus and quite good to have in my opinion. Eco mode to conserve battery. Cons: Battery doesn't last the entire night on eco mode and the noise sensitivity setting picks up on the fan oscillating noise which keeps turning the monitor on when on eco mode.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby monitor SCD620 Digital Video Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby monitor SCD620 Digital Video Baby Monitor
JYap
07/05/2018
Singapore
Neat baby monitor
The product performed as stated. Video quality is good. For the discounted price at a baby fair, it met all my requirements.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby monitor SCD620 Digital Video Baby Monitor
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Baby monitor SCD620 Digital Video Baby Monitor
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 10,109 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2023.
The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.