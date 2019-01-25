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Discontinued

Shaver series 9000Wet and dry electric shaver

S9211/12

4.2

| (794) Reviews | 82% recommend this product

1 award

Perfection in every pass

The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.

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Philips Grooming No1 Number 1 Brand logo [master-f6983e0723be4e9d85eeb29000eaa25e] [com-mig]

The world's no.1 brand in electric shaving1

Philips’ no.1 on 1-3 day beards

Perfection in every pass

  • V-Track blade system PRO

  • 8-direction ContourDetectHeads

  • SmartClick precision trimmer

Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

Our best shaving system on 1-3 day beard

Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Heads flex in 8 different directions for a superb result

Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Get a comfortable dry or refreshing wet shave with Aquatec

Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.

Technical Specifications

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Awards

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

794

Reviews

82%

recommend this product

25/01/2019

New Zealand

New Zealand

Similar to razor

Easy to use- self cleans, cuts well, I’m re transitioning back from blade, so diff in that respect, similar result eventually

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/26 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/26 Wet and dry electric shaver

08/07/2018

New Zealand

New Zealand

Best Philips shaver.

I have used several philips shavers, this is the best to date. Best shave ,excellent battery life, comportable to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9111/26 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9111/26 Wet and dry electric shaver

30/04/2017

New Zealand

New Zealand

Verified buyer

Excellent so far..

Replaced my older Arctec three floating head shaver with this new device. I was not sure if it would make a difference, it does.... Whereas the older shaver took forever, this is much faster and creates a much closer shave and is quieter in action Cleaning pod is in reality a bit of an overkill but does seem to work fine So far very pleased with the purchase

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9111/26 Wet and dry electric shaver

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9111/26 Wet and dry electric shaver

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Disclaimers

  1. Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025 

  1. Versus its Philips predecessor