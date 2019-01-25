2 year warranty
Discontinued
Perfection in every pass
The Shaver 9000 is our most advanced shaver yet. The unique contour detect technology offers exceptional coverage over every contour of your face, and the V-Track system guides hairs into the best cutting position for the closest results.
V-Track blade system PRO
8-direction ContourDetectHeads
SmartClick precision trimmer
Get the prefect close shave. The V-Track Precision PRO Blades gently positions each hair in the best cutting position, from 1 day up to 3 day beard and even the flat laying and different length of hairs. Cuts 30% closer* in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.
Follow every contour of your face and neck with 8-directional ContourDetect heads. You'll catch 20% more hairs with every pass. Resulting in an extremely close, smooth shave.
Choose how you prefer to shave. With the Aquatec Wet & Dry seal, you can opt for a quick yet comfortable dry shave. Or you can shave wet – with gel or foam – even under the shower.
Awards
4.2
of 5
794
Reviews
82%
recommend this product
Batman
25/01/2019
New Zealand
Similar to razor
Easy to use- self cleans, cuts well, I’m re transitioning back from blade, so diff in that respect, similar result eventually
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9211/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Bob51
08/07/2018
New Zealand
Best Philips shaver.
I have used several philips shavers, this is the best to date. Best shave ,excellent battery life, comportable to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9111/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9111/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Jules
30/04/2017
New Zealand
Verified buyer
Excellent so far..
Replaced my older Arctec three floating head shaver with this new device. I was not sure if it would make a difference, it does.... Whereas the older shaver took forever, this is much faster and creates a much closer shave and is quieter in action Cleaning pod is in reality a bit of an overkill but does seem to work fine So far very pleased with the purchase
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9111/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Shaver series 9000 S9111/26 Wet and dry electric shaver
Source: Euromonitor International Limited; retail volume, per body shavers category definition, 2025 data, research conducted in October 2025
Versus its Philips predecessor