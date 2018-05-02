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Discontinued

LongLifeBattery

R03L10S/97

1

| (1) Review

Top low-drain device batteries

For your low-drain products choose LongLife batteries. Zinc-Chloride technology is perfect for your clocks, radios, calculators and remote controls.

See all benefits

Top low-drain device batteries

  • AAA

  • Zinc Chloride

The battery remains fresh for use for up to 3 years

Every battery suffers from energy loss when not in use. We guarantee that the battery contains at least 80% of its initial energy within the best before date.

Colors make recognition of battery sizes easier

To make recognition of the most common battery sizes easier, we use color coding for battery sizes according to industry standards.

High quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long life

The high quality Zinc-Chloride technology ensures long battery life when used at low energy consuming devices.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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1.0

of 5

1

Review

5
4
3
2

02/05/2018

Australia

Australia

"Long Life" = Short Life.

Sorry folks, but this battery is junk as far as I am concerned. A brand I will out of courtesy not name here for the same cost lasts at least four times longer in my Microsoft Mouse. Your battery, the Phillips AAA "Long Life" RO3 battery may have its name referencing ONLY its shelf life, as its life in use is a serious disappointment. Lasting only about one week in my mouse, it bleeds down so fast after four days it 'blinks red'. After the sixth or seventh day, it fails to activate the mouse. The 'other brand' I use lasts no less than a month before the mouse starts to 'blink red', though it will continue to get a green light on start-up for another week. The 'best before date' appears to be 12-2019 stamped on the end-cap.

This review was made for LongLife R03L10S Battery

This review was made for LongLife R03L10S Battery

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