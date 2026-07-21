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2 year warranty
Home audio
All series
Sleek micro sound system
Discontinued
Support
MCM233/79
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Quick start guide
User manual
My Philips DVD/Bluray player feels warm
Sound stutters during CD playback of my Philips device
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