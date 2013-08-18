2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD170/98
Enjoy DVD movie in great sound
Now you can truly experience the audio-visual thrill of the cinema in your living room! The stylish Philips DVD micro theater MCD170 features Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and rich bass sound.
DVD playback
USB Direct
Compact design
The Philips player is compatible with most DVD and CD discs available in the market. DVD, DivX® Ultra, MP3/WMA-CD, CD and CD-RW - all of them can play on the player. DivX® Ultra combines DivX® playback with great features like integrated subtitles, multiple audio languages, multiple tracks and menus into one convenient file format. CD-RW is a shorthand term for a CD drive that can accept the common rewritable CD format.
Simply plug in your device to the USB port on your Philips Hi-Fi system. Your digital music will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.
Digital FM radio offers you additional music options to your music collection on your Philips audio system. Simply tune into the station that you want to preset, press and hold the preset button to memorize the frequency. With preset radio stations that can be stored, you can quickly access your favorite radio stations without having to manually tune the frequencies each time.
3.0
of 5
1
Review
irean
18/08/2013
Malaysia
dvd, usb
If have karaoke is best.design case so out fesyen. Now no many people are use already.
This review was made for MCD170 DVD Micro Theater
This review was made for MCD170 DVD Micro Theater