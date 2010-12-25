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Discontinued

DVD Micro Theater

MCD122/79

4

| (2) Reviews

Relax with great music and movies

Be assured of cinematic room-filling sound with the Philips DVD micro theater MCD122. The system backed with 40W RMS total output power allows you to feel every sound effect. Also features USB Direct for photo and music playback.

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Obsessed with sound

Relax with great music and movies

USB Direct for music and photo playback

USB Direct for music and photo playback

Simply plug in your USB device on the system and share your stored digital music and photos with your family and friends.

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost for deep and dramatic sound

Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.

Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

Progressive Scan component video for optimized image quality

Progressive Scan doubles the vertical resolution of the image resulting in a noticeably sharper picture. Instead of sending a field comprising the odd lines to the screen first, followed by the field with the even lines, both fields are written at one time. A full image is created instantaneously, using the maximum resolution. At such a speed, your eye perceives a sharper picture with no line structure.

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Reviews

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4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

4
2
1

25/12/2010

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

The best dvd player I have ever brought

Great dvd player with fantastic sound. I brought this product for my partner as a Christmas present. The previous philips dvd player we had the sound was almost non exsistant. With this system we have had no such problem straining to hear the dvds. It is really like sitting in the cinima. Setting the system up I thought would be a bit of a nightmare with all the cables and wires, but if you take your time setting it up its not so complicated. I would not hesitate recomending this product to anyone else. Brilliant product at a sensible price...just sit back and enjoy!!!!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD122 DVD Micro Theatre

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for MCD122 DVD Micro Theatre

28/03/2017

Australia

Australia

Display hardly visible

The display on my unit is hardly visible unless in darkness. Using the DIM button in standby mode does not change anything re the display brightness. The Audio Out leads are effected by the volume control. This is unusual in an Amplifier as Audio Out level is not usually changed by the amp control but is normally done on the external device. The unit has a good range of inputs and outputs and sound is ok. The speakers are fair which is why I was trying to use external self powered speakers (hence using audio out). It's a little slow switching inputs.

This review was made for MCD122 DVD Micro Theater

This review was made for MCD122 DVD Micro Theater

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