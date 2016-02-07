2 year warranty
Discontinued
MCD1065/98
Movie cube
Enjoy both movies and music at home. The Philips cube DVD micro system MCD1065 plays DVDs, VCDs, CDs and more, and also features built-in USB Direct for photo and portable music playback. The compact design fits any space, any lifestyle.
DVD
CD, MP3-CD, USB, FM
24W max
Digital Sound Control offers you a choice of pre-set Jazz, Rock, Pop and Classic controls you can use to optimise the frequency ranges for different musical styles. Each mode uses graphic equalizing technology to automatically adjust the sound balance and enhance the most important sound frequencies in your chosen music style. Ultimately, Digital Sound Control makes it easy for you get the most out of your music by precisely adjusting the sound balance to match the type of music you are playing.
Because Dolby Digital, the world's leading digital multi-channel audio standards, make use of the way the human ear naturally processes sound, you experience superb quality surround sound audio with realistic spatial cues.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
3.8
of 5
4
Reviews
nana56
07/02/2016
Malaysia
Good Product
Excellent sound, and compact size. Nice finishing.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system
Romano136
23/09/2013
Singapore
Sounds great on this Small Audio...
Nice product for this compact sound system... Very neat..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system
WendyAw
29/05/2012
Singapore
Up till this point the player is wonderful and strong in sound...I love the sleek black looks which brightens the house. Bravo!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for MCD1065 Cube DVD micro system