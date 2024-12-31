2 year warranty
LUM11636U1MX1/20
More light for your ride
The Philips Ultinon 1000 Moto makes any ride comfortable. It offers bright, white light for optimal performance and a compact design for easy fitting to most vehicles. It works with AC and DC moto bike electrics and is vibration-resistant.
LED-HL [~HS1]
Bright headlight beam
6000 K cool white light
IC driver for universal AC/DC
For enhanced safety and perfect style, choose high-performance Philips Ultinon Moto LED with a wider beam and brighter light for better visibility ahead of you. The uniform and accurate beam pattern allows you to see well and be seen for your safety. Get better visibility ahead of you thanks to the brighter light.
Philips Ultinon 1000 Moto features a color temperature of up to 6000 K for great eye comfort to make driving in the dark a safer, more pleasant experience.
Built-in IC driver to suit most 12V DC and AC moto bike electrical systems, making it a great choice for riders of almost any motorcycle.
Reviews
It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.
Compared to the legal minimum requirements of ECE R113