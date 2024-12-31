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Ultinon 1000 MotoAC/DC motorcycle headlight bulb

LUM11163U1MX1/20

More light for your ride

The Philips Ultinon 1000 Moto makes any ride comfortable. It offers bright, white light for optimal performance and a compact design for easy fitting to most vehicles. It works with AC and DC moto bike electrics and is vibration-resistant.

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Stable LED performance

More light for your ride

  • LED-HL [~M5/T19]

  • Bright headlight beam

  • 6000 K cool white light

  • IC driver for universal AC/DC

Better visibility ahead of you

For enhanced safety and perfect style, choose high-performance Philips Ultinon Moto LED with a wider beam and brighter light for better visibility ahead of you. The uniform and accurate beam pattern allows you to see well and be seen for your safety. Get better visibility ahead of you thanks to the brighter light.

Up to 6,000 Kelvin color temperature for cool white light

Philips Ultinon 1000 Moto features a color temperature of up to 6000 K for great eye comfort to make driving in the dark a safer, more pleasant experience.

Electrical compatibility with AC and DC moto bikes

Built-in IC driver to suit most 12V DC and AC moto bike electrical systems, making it a great choice for riders of almost any motorcycle.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. It is your own responsibility to ensure that the use of the LED retrofit lights complies with applicable local legal requirements.

  2. Compared to the legal minimum requirements of ECE R113