2 year warranty
Discontinued
LR03P4B/40
Powers all high-energy consuming devices
Your electronic products today, like electronic toys and portable audio, are more thirsty for power than ever. Keep them running longer, with Power Alkaline Philips batteries.
AAA
Alkaline
Universal language-free symbols on the packaging explain how and where the battery can or should be used.
Alkaline technology ensures power for high drain devices.
Philips AAA Power Alkaline batteries have 118% more power than industry standard
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