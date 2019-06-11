ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single Product Shot
  • Product Detail Photograph
  • Single Product Shot
  • Product Detail Photograph

Discontinued

Philips Sonicare FlexCare PlatinumRechargeable toothbrush

HX9182/10

4.5

| (11) Reviews | 91% recommend this product

Exceptional clean between teeth

With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.

See all benefits
Philips Sonicare #11 icon badge DP recommendation [master-dcc2cb6d120c4b58b968b28400b191a1] [com-mig]

No. 1 Dental professional recommended sonic toothbrush brand worldwide1

Removes up to 7x more plaque between teeth*

Exceptional clean between teeth

  • 3 modes, 3 intensities

  • 2 brush heads

  • With pressure sensor

  • UV brush head sanitizer

Customize your mode and intensity

Customize your mode and intensity

FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three cleaning modes — Clean, White or Gum Care — and three intensity settings — Low, Medium or High — to create a brushing experience that’s perfectly tailored to you.

Clinically proven to improve gum health in two weeks

Clinically proven to improve gum health in two weeks

With a special Gum Care mode for focused cleaning to help reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation, FlexCare Platinum is clinically proven to improve gum health in only two weeks.

New InterCare brush head offers advanced interdental clean

New InterCare brush head offers advanced interdental clean

With extra long bristles to reach deep between teeth and along the gum line, our new InterCare brush head features advanced cleaning technology to remove plaque and polish teeth as well as reminder bristles that fade from blue to white when it’s time to change your brush head.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.5

of 5

11

Reviews

91%

recommend this product

4
2

11/06/2019

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great toothbrush. But

We have been using:Phillips electric toothbrushes for many years now and love how it leaves the mouth and teeth feeling very clean and refreshed BUT. Our only problem is they do not last more than two years which is a great shame as they are not cheap.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

17/10/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Great product

Easy to use and clean in operation. Charging is easy and the brush is easy to clean.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

14/11/2018

Australia

Australia

why is it discontinued!

i really love this toothbrush and am very disappointed that it has been discontinued.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Source: Surveys were conducted in countries representing a total of 86% of the world’s market contribution to total power toothbrush retail sales value. Based on a study of over 2,800 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom in 2025. 

  1. Compared to manual toothbrushing alone

  2. based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode