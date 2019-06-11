2 year warranty
Discontinued
Exceptional clean between teeth
With nine unique brushing options, an intuitive pressure sensor and advanced brush head technology, Philips Sonicare FlexCare Platinum goes beyond traditional cleaning to deliver exceptional plaque removal and improved gum health.
3 modes, 3 intensities
2 brush heads
With pressure sensor
UV brush head sanitizer
FlexCare Platinum lets you choose from three cleaning modes — Clean, White or Gum Care — and three intensity settings — Low, Medium or High — to create a brushing experience that’s perfectly tailored to you.
With a special Gum Care mode for focused cleaning to help reduce gingival bleeding and inflammation, FlexCare Platinum is clinically proven to improve gum health in only two weeks.
With extra long bristles to reach deep between teeth and along the gum line, our new InterCare brush head features advanced cleaning technology to remove plaque and polish teeth as well as reminder bristles that fade from blue to white when it’s time to change your brush head.
4.5
of 5
11
Reviews
91%
recommend this product
Gelbucks
11/06/2019
United Kingdom
Great toothbrush. But
We have been using:Phillips electric toothbrushes for many years now and love how it leaves the mouth and teeth feeling very clean and refreshed BUT. Our only problem is they do not last more than two years which is a great shame as they are not cheap.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Croydon
17/10/2016
United Kingdom
Great product
Easy to use and clean in operation. Charging is easy and the brush is easy to clean.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
anon
14/11/2018
Australia
why is it discontinued!
i really love this toothbrush and am very disappointed that it has been discontinued.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for FlexCare Platinum HX9182/10 Rechargeable toothbrush
Source: Surveys were conducted in countries representing a total of 86% of the world’s market contribution to total power toothbrush retail sales value. Based on a study of over 2,800 dental professionals (dentists and hygienists) conducted in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, the Netherlands, Australia, Spain, and the United Kingdom in 2025.
Compared to manual toothbrushing alone
based on two periods of two-minute brushings per day, on clean mode