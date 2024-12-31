2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTS3548/98
Blast yourself away!
This stylish state-of-the-art full digital home entertainment system provides a theater-like audio/video experience. The ultimate in both style and performance.
HDMI stands for High Definition Multimedia Interface. It is a direct digital connection that can carry digital HD video as well as digital multichannel audio. By eliminating the conversion to analog signals it delivers perfect picture and sound quality, completely free from noise. HDMI is fully backward-compatible with DVI (Digital Video Interface).
Simply plug your device into the USB port on your Philips DVD system. Your digital music and photos will be played directly from the device. Now you can share your favorite moments with family and friends.
MP3 Line-in uses Plug and Play technology that allows direct playback of MP3 content via the home theatre system by simply plugging your portable MP3 player into the built-in headphonejack. Now you can enjoy the superb sound quality of the Philips Home Theatre System while playing your favorite music from your portable MP3 player.
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