2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful sound for your TV
Get amazing sound from your TV via just one cable with this Philips soundbar speaker! In addition to movies, you can also stream your top quality music wirelessly via Bluetooth.
2.0 channel
Bluetooth®
HDMI ARC
Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.
4.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
TS293
24/03/2024
Canada
HELP!! I Can’t find online manual to turn it on!
My Mum bought this Phillips Soundbar Speaker for $100 new off my niece a few years ago, it was only 4 months old. It work's perfectly! Still has great sound!! 🔊Mum used it a few times for a few movie nights 🎥(less than 5 times in 1st 2 months she had it) It sat unplugged for almost 2 years & it still works & sounds good! 👌🏽 I just don’t have the remote nor the manual 🙄🫣 I don’t know how to make it turn on for me! 🙄 I can’t find an online manual anywhere 😩 Can someone please help me try turn on? Or help me find an online manual?? Please & Thank you 🙏 😊
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series HTL1508 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2024-02-24
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series HTL1508 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2024-02-24
Thad79
01/09/2021
US
Sounds great.
Found thus at a great price..was later glad I purchased it Sounds great at higher volúmenes. Great soundbar.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series HTL1508 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2020-08-01
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for 1000 series HTL1508 Soundbar speaker
Date of Use 2020-08-01