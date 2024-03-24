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2 year warranty

All series

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Discontinued

1000 seriesSoundbar speaker

HTL1508/98

4

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful sound for your TV

Get amazing sound from your TV via just one cable with this Philips soundbar speaker! In addition to movies, you can also stream your top quality music wirelessly via Bluetooth.

See all benefits

Powerful sound for your TV

  • 2.0 channel

  • Bluetooth®

  • HDMI ARC

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

Low-rise profile for the perfect fit in front of your TV

Low-rise profile for the perfect fit in front of your TV

Works with TVs, BD/DVD players, gaming consoles, MP3 players

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

5
3
2
1

24/03/2024

Canada

Canada

HELP!! I Can’t find online manual to turn it on!

My Mum bought this Phillips Soundbar Speaker for $100 new off my niece a few years ago, it was only 4 months old. It work's perfectly! Still has great sound!! 🔊Mum used it a few times for a few movie nights 🎥(less than 5 times in 1st 2 months she had it) It sat unplugged for almost 2 years & it still works & sounds good! 👌🏽 I just don’t have the remote nor the manual 🙄🫣 I don’t know how to make it turn on for me! 🙄 I can’t find an online manual anywhere 😩 Can someone please help me try turn on? Or help me find an online manual?? Please & Thank you 🙏 😊

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series HTL1508 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2024-02-24

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series HTL1508 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2024-02-24

01/09/2021

US

US

Sounds great.

Found thus at a great price..was later glad I purchased it Sounds great at higher volúmenes. Great soundbar.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series HTL1508 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2020-08-01

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for 1000 series HTL1508 Soundbar speaker

Date of Use 2020-08-01

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