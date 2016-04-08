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Discontinued

5.1 DVD Home theater

HTD3510/98

3.3

| (19) Reviews

Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater. Exposed speakers drivers offering 300W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.

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Home theater sound

Powerful surround sound from compact speakers

  • DVD

  • Karaoke

Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Plays DVD, VCD, CD and USB devices

Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in to enjoy music from iPod/iPhone/MP3 player

Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

300W RMS power delivers great sound for movies and music

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.3

of 5

19

Reviews

08/04/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Perfect for a small living room

I used to have a 5.1 setup where I haven't used the loudness level beyond 10. Then I found this one and started thinking why would I use huge speakers on our 5m x 5m living room when smaller speakers would do the same job. A bit hesitant at first because of the physical size of the speakers but quickly changed all that when I started using it. The sound is superb and perfect for my living room. And the speakers are actually hidden now whereas all 4 previous speakers occupy a significant space in the living room. I also don't have to play DVDs on my Bluray player anymore as this unit is HDMI enabled. The only gripe is that it did not come with any speaker stand. 2 stands for the rear speakers would have been nice.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

25/09/2013

Australia

Australia

Satisfied by performance

Just buy this product recently. A very good product in this price range. Sound quality is very purified and product design is smart. Can play a lot of formats and easy to use. I am just missing a graphic equalizer in it to make the sound personalized. Overall product is very good having all latest features

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

30/08/2014

Singapore

Singapore

It has all functions as a compact Hi FI system

Excellent sound! Excellent speakers! Very powerful HiFi!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater

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Disclaimers

  1. DivX, DivX Certified, and associated logos are trademarks of DivXNetworks, Inc. and are used under license.

  2. Dolby and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Inc.