2 year warranty
Discontinued
HTD3510/98
Powerful surround sound from compact speakers
Pump up your home entertainment experience with the Philips home theater. Exposed speakers drivers offering 300W powerful surround sound and DVD video upscaling to 1080p via HDMI for near-HD images.
DVD
Karaoke
Play virtually any disc and any media devices you want - whether they be DVDs, VCDs, CDs or USB devices. Experience the unbeatable convenience of great playability, and the luxury of sharing media files on your TV or home theater system.
Audio in allows you to easily play your music directly from your iPod/iPhone/iPad, MP3 player, or laptop via a simple connection to your home cinema. Simply connect your audio device to the Audio in jack to enjoy your music with the superior sound quality of the Philips home cinema system.
3.3
of 5
19
Reviews
EdwardJ
08/04/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Perfect for a small living room
I used to have a 5.1 setup where I haven't used the loudness level beyond 10. Then I found this one and started thinking why would I use huge speakers on our 5m x 5m living room when smaller speakers would do the same job. A bit hesitant at first because of the physical size of the speakers but quickly changed all that when I started using it. The sound is superb and perfect for my living room. And the speakers are actually hidden now whereas all 4 previous speakers occupy a significant space in the living room. I also don't have to play DVDs on my Bluray player anymore as this unit is HDMI enabled. The only gripe is that it did not come with any speaker stand. 2 stands for the rear speakers would have been nice.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
Aman80
25/09/2013
Australia
Satisfied by performance
Just buy this product recently. A very good product in this price range. Sound quality is very purified and product design is smart. Can play a lot of formats and easy to use. I am just missing a graphic equalizer in it to make the sound personalized. Overall product is very good having all latest features
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
John37
30/08/2014
Singapore
It has all functions as a compact Hi FI system
Excellent sound! Excellent speakers! Very powerful HiFi!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for HTD3510 5.1 DVD Home theater
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