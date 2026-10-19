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2 year warranty

All series

Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

Discontinued

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Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

HR2401/06

Pasta and Noodle Maker Accessory Kit

Discontinued

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Manuals & Documentation

Want to make various types of noodle at home easily? Thanks to Philips noodle maker accessory kit, you can make your favorite types of noodle at home with minimum effort.

  • PDF file
  • 19 October 2026

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