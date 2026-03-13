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2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
QuickClean Juicer
Discontinued
Support
HR1870/15
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User Manual Philips Avance Collection Juicer
Jucing apple or orange? Now both are possible with one appliance- thanks to the Avance juicer with citruss juicer accessory. Cleaning can be done within 1 minute thanks to the revolutionary “QUICKClean”.
All (8)
Is the appliance dishwasher safe?
Does processing fruits or vegetables with a strong pigment result in discoloring of the juicer?
Which speed should I use for which fruits?
Can I juice citrus fruits (as oranges, lemons, limes) with my juicer?
What do I use the Philips juicer foam separator for?
The appliance makes a lot of noise, gives off an unpleasant smell, is too hot to touch or gives off smoke. What should I do?
My Philips Juicer vibrates excessively
My Philips juicer slows down during use
The filter of my Philips Juicer is blocked
My Philips juicer is not working
Why does the juicer stop during use?
Contacting Philips
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