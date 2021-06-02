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  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
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  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control
  • Powerful and Easy Control

Discontinued

Avance CollectionProMix Handblender

HR1686/98

5

| (2) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Powerful and Easy Control

Powerful and reliable 800w handblender with Speedtouch function for intuitive speed selection and easy control and ProMix technology for optimal food flow and great blending results. Prepare your favorite recipes at the touch of a button

See all benefits

All your favorite recipes at the touch of a button

Powerful and Easy Control

  • 800W, SpeedTouch with Turbo

  • ProMix Titanium Technology

  • 2 times finer blending*

  • With OptiChop accessory

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Optimal food flow and blending performance

Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.

SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

SpeedTouch technology to intuitively set the right speed

Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button.

XL Chopper to process meat, nuts, cheese, chocolate and more

XL chopper with ultra sharp knife, that allows you to process large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and more in seconds.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

2

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

02/06/2021

US

US

Love Philips products!

Easy to clean, easy to use and Philips products always good quality.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR1686/92 ProMix Handblender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR1686/92 ProMix Handblender

03/12/2020

US

US

Philips employee

AMAZING!

[Employee of philipsglobal] Amazing, amazing, amazing! Love this product. Easy to use.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR1686/92 ProMix Handblender

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Avance Collection HR1686/92 ProMix Handblender

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Disclaimers

  1. Compared to Philips Hand blender with bell-shaped blade chamber in internal test on tomato and uncooked vegetables