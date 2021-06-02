2 year warranty
Discontinued
Powerful and Easy Control
Powerful and reliable 800w handblender with Speedtouch function for intuitive speed selection and easy control and ProMix technology for optimal food flow and great blending results. Prepare your favorite recipes at the touch of a button
800W, SpeedTouch with Turbo
ProMix Titanium Technology
2 times finer blending*
With OptiChop accessory
Developed together with the prestigious Stutgart University, Philips ProMix is a unique, advanced technology that uses a specific triangular shape to create optimal food flow and maximum performance for faster and more consistent blending.
Intuitive variable speed setting and turbo boost in one button that gives you more power as you squeeze. Start slowly to prevent splashing and smoothly speed up till you reach the required speed for each application and every type of ingredient. Prepare all your favorite recipes at the touch of a button.
XL chopper with ultra sharp knife, that allows you to process large quantities of meat, herbs, nuts, cheese, chocolate and more in seconds.
5.0
of 5
2
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Jojolay
02/06/2021
US
Love Philips products!
Easy to clean, easy to use and Philips products always good quality.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1686/92 ProMix Handblender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1686/92 ProMix Handblender
Nettsy
03/12/2020
US
Philips employee
AMAZING!
[Employee of philipsglobal] Amazing, amazing, amazing! Love this product. Easy to use.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1686/92 ProMix Handblender
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Avance Collection HR1686/92 ProMix Handblender
Compared to Philips Hand blender with bell-shaped blade chamber in internal test on tomato and uncooked vegetables