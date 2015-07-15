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    SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

    HP6342/00

    Safe and easy shaving

    With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use!

    See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $99.99

    SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

    Similar products

    See all Lady shavers

    Safe and easy shaving

    • for legs
    • Single foil shaver
    • Battery operated
    Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

    Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

    The gentle small shaving head protects your skin leaving it smooth and soft

    Profiled, ergonomic grip

    Profiled, ergonomic grip

    For comfortable handling

    Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

    Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

    For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

    Battery operated

    Battery operated

    Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Cleaning brush
      Yes
      2 x AA batteries
      Yes
      Trimming comb
      Yes
      Small shaving head
      Yes
      Travel cap
      Yes
      Luxury pouch
      Yes
      Efficiency cap
      Yes

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      2x 1.5  V
      Number of shaving foils
      1

    • Ease of use

      Cordless
      Yes
      Wet & Dry
      Yes
      Handle
      Ergonomic

    • Performance

      Shaving head
      Single foil shaver

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