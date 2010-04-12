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  • Fast drying results with ultimate shine Fast drying results with ultimate shine Fast drying results with ultimate shine

    DryCare Essential Hairdryer

    HP4935/22

    Fast drying results with ultimate shine

    The SalonDry Active ION hair dryer combines Ionic technology and 2000W of drying power - to dry hair quickly whilst adding shine. Surely the most perfect blow dry out there?

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    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Suggested retail price: $59.99

    DryCare Essential Hairdryer

    Similar products

    See all Hair dryers

    Fast drying results with ultimate shine

    SalonDry Active ION Hair dryer

    • Ionic Care
    • 2000W
    • 6 heat & speed settings
    • Cool shot
    Cool Shot sets your style

    Cool Shot sets your style

    A must-have professional function for hair stylers. The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cold air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    Narrow concentrator for focused airflow

    The concentrator works by focusing the flow of air through the opening onto specific areas. This results in precise styling and is great for touch ups or to finish a style.

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    Easy storage hook for convenient storage

    The rubberised hook is located at the base of the handle and provides another storage option, particularly convenient for use in the home or when staying at a hotel.

    1.8 m power cord

    1.8 m power cord

    Professional 2000W for perfect salon volume

    Professional 2000W for perfect salon volume

    6 flexible speed and temperature settings

    6 flexible speed and temperature settings

    Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

    Ion conditioning for shiny, frizz free hair

    Technical Specifications

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      1.8  m
      Wattage
      2000  W

    • Features

      Cool shot
      Yes
      Ion conditioning
      Yes
      Hanging loop
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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