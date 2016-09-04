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  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
  • The full automatic of coffee capsule machines

Discontinued

Map Caffitaly by Saeco Bravista Latte+Capsule coffee machine

HD8603/05

4

| (4) Reviews

The full automatic of coffee capsule machines

Crafted by Saeco, the Bravista Latte+ combines supreme MAP Caffitaly coffee with an easy-to-use capsule machine designed in Italy. It is perfect for brewing delicious milk specialties and your favorite types of espresso

See all benefits

Caffè Latte, Espresso, Lungo and Hot Milk

The full automatic of coffee capsule machines

  • Integrated milk carafe

  • Black

Milk drinks at just one touch with integrated milk carafe

Milk drinks at just one touch with integrated milk carafe

The 500ml milk carafe provides delicious Latte at your fingerprints thanks to the double chamber technology. It is beautifully integrated into the overall design of the machine and suitable to store in the refrigerator door, like a regular bottle or carton of milk, so you have always fresh milk ready. Now there's no need to constantly pour milk from container to another

Firm hot milk froth thanks to Saeco's patented froth system

Saeco's patented frothing system uses state-of-the-art technology for cutting-edge performance, delivering a perfect, hot milk speciality every time.

Ultimate coffee quality due to MAP Caffitaly expertise

Ultimate coffee quality due to MAP Caffitaly expertise

The MAP Caffitaly capsules contain 8 grams of double filtered coffee, allowing water to pass through all coffee content, at high pressure, guaranteeing a supreme coffee extraction & aroma. Enjoy tasty espressos and lungos thanks to the combined patented high & low pressure brewing system, which automatically adjusts for the most suitable pressure.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.0

of 5

4

Reviews

4
3
2

04/09/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great capsule machine

This is the best capsule coffee maker I have used and I have used a few .

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bravista Latte+ HD8603/05 Capsule coffee machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bravista Latte+ HD8603/05 Capsule coffee machine

23/07/2016

Australia

Australia

Verified buyer

Great machine! !!

This machine is a brilliant piece of design! The Caffitaly system pods available here in Australia have a good variety of different manufacturers, strengths and flavors. .........but through my experience the Moccona pods I have tried have left a large amount of coffee grinds in the bottom of my cup - and that is if they don't actually stall the brewing process giving a warning indication on the machine! !! But the machine is nothing short of amazing. I highly recommend getting this machine as you will be surprised how good it really is. Cheers!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bravista Latte+ HD8603/05 Capsule coffee machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bravista Latte+ HD8603/05 Capsule coffee machine

09/01/2016

Australia

Australia

Great machine

Only had this machine 1 day am loving how easy it is to use and that the milk is actually hot.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bravista Latte+ HD8603 Capsule coffee machine

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for Bravista Latte+ HD8603 Capsule coffee machine

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