2 year warranty
Discontinued
HD8603/05
The full automatic of coffee capsule machines
Crafted by Saeco, the Bravista Latte+ combines supreme MAP Caffitaly coffee with an easy-to-use capsule machine designed in Italy. It is perfect for brewing delicious milk specialties and your favorite types of espresso
Integrated milk carafe
Black
The 500ml milk carafe provides delicious Latte at your fingerprints thanks to the double chamber technology. It is beautifully integrated into the overall design of the machine and suitable to store in the refrigerator door, like a regular bottle or carton of milk, so you have always fresh milk ready. Now there's no need to constantly pour milk from container to another
Saeco's patented frothing system uses state-of-the-art technology for cutting-edge performance, delivering a perfect, hot milk speciality every time.
The MAP Caffitaly capsules contain 8 grams of double filtered coffee, allowing water to pass through all coffee content, at high pressure, guaranteeing a supreme coffee extraction & aroma. Enjoy tasty espressos and lungos thanks to the combined patented high & low pressure brewing system, which automatically adjusts for the most suitable pressure.
4.0
of 5
4
Reviews
Crutchie
04/09/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Great capsule machine
This is the best capsule coffee maker I have used and I have used a few .
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bravista Latte+ HD8603/05 Capsule coffee machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bravista Latte+ HD8603/05 Capsule coffee machine
ColMcI57
23/07/2016
Australia
Verified buyer
Great machine! !!
This machine is a brilliant piece of design! The Caffitaly system pods available here in Australia have a good variety of different manufacturers, strengths and flavors. .........but through my experience the Moccona pods I have tried have left a large amount of coffee grinds in the bottom of my cup - and that is if they don't actually stall the brewing process giving a warning indication on the machine! !! But the machine is nothing short of amazing. I highly recommend getting this machine as you will be surprised how good it really is. Cheers!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bravista Latte+ HD8603/05 Capsule coffee machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bravista Latte+ HD8603/05 Capsule coffee machine
Jess572
09/01/2016
Australia
Great machine
Only had this machine 1 day am loving how easy it is to use and that the milk is actually hot.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bravista Latte+ HD8603 Capsule coffee machine
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for Bravista Latte+ HD8603 Capsule coffee machine