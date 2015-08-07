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  • Perfect coffee from MAP Capsules at one touch Perfect coffee from MAP Capsules at one touch Perfect coffee from MAP Capsules at one touch

    Map Caffitaly by Saeco Bravista Espresso+ Capsule Coffee machine & milk frother

    HD8602/34

    Perfect coffee from MAP Capsules at one touch

    Crafted by Saeco, the Bravista Espresso+ combines supreme MAP Caffitaly coffee with an easy-to-use capsule machine designed in Italy. It is perfect for brewing Espresso and Lungo with perfect milk foam quality from the Saeco milk frother.

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    Map Caffitaly by Saeco Bravista Espresso+ Capsule Coffee machine & milk frother

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    See all Coffee capsule machines

    Perfect coffee from MAP Capsules at one touch

    Top it with milk foam thanks to Saeco milk frother

    • Black
    Ultimate coffee quality due to MAP Caffitaly expertise

    Ultimate coffee quality due to MAP Caffitaly expertise

    The MAP Caffitaly capsules contain 8 grams of double filtered coffee, allowing water to pass through all coffee content, at high pressure, guaranteeing a supreme coffee extraction & aroma. Enjoy tasty espressos and lungos thanks to the combined patented high & low pressure brewing system, which automatically adjusts for the most suitable pressure.

    Save your favorite length with programmable automatic dosage

    Save your favorite length with programmable automatic dosage

    We have automatically set the recommended amount for each beverage: 125ml for Lungo and Black Coffee and 40ml for Espresso. However you can always re-programme the settings to suit your taste, so your machine prepares coffee just the way you like it.

    Intuitive operation thanks to the color-coded user interface

    Intuitive operation thanks to the color-coded user interface

    The color of the blacklighted beverage buttons hints the right type of capsule needed for each beverage.

    Fits your favourite cup with adjustable tray

    Fits your favourite cup with adjustable tray

    The drip tray can be set at two different positions to best fit your favourite cup, from a small Espresso cup of 85 mm to a tall Latte Macchiato glass of 135 mm. Adjusting the brewing height to the ideal setting also guarantees the best layer of crema every time.

    Automatic capsule ejection with integrated drawer

    Automatic capsule ejection with integrated drawer

    Your spent capsule is automatically ejected into the integrated capsule container when you lift the lever after brewing a cup of coffee. The container can collect up to 7 used capsules.

    Less maintenance thanks to large and removable water tank

    The large 0.7 liter water tank allows you to brew multiple drinks before refilling. You could brew up to 5 consecutive Lungos for example. Refilling and cleaning couldn't be easier, thanks to the easily removable water tank.

    Quick and easy descaling thanks to guided procedure

    The Alert LED turns orange when it is time to descale. Once the descaling mode is activated, the control panel will guide you through the process of descaling your machine in about 30 minutes.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      Romania, China

    • Accessories

      Included
      Milk frother

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      0,8  m
      Power
      1850  W
      Voltage
      230  V
      Frequency
      50  Hz
      Capacity waste container
      8  servings
      Capacity water tank
      0,7  l
      Max. cup height
      150  mm
      Water boilers
      1
      Pump pressure
      15  bar
      Capacity frother
      120  ml
      Cord length frother
      0,75  m
      Power frother
      500  W

    • Design

      Color
      Black

    • Weight and dimensions

      Dimensions of packaging (WxDxH)
      226x391x358  mm
      Dimensions of product (WxDxH)
      150x360x265  mm

    • General specifications

      Ease of cleaning & maintenance
      Dishwasher-safe parts
      Ease of use and comfort
      360 degrees base

    • Finishing

      Material boiler
      Stainless steel
      Material drip tray
      Metal
      Material frother
      Metal & Plastic

    • Service

      2-year guarantee
      Yes

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