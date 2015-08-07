HD8602/14
Perfect coffee from MAP Capsules at one touch
Crafted by Saeco, the Bravista Espresso+ combines supreme MAP Caffitaly coffee with an easy-to-use capsule machine designed in Italy. It is perfect for brewing Espresso and Lungo with perfect milk foam quality from the Saeco milk frother.See all benefits
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The MAP Caffitaly capsules contain 8 grams of double filtered coffee, allowing water to pass through all coffee content, at high pressure, guaranteeing a supreme coffee extraction & aroma. Enjoy tasty espressos and lungos thanks to the combined patented high & low pressure brewing system, which automatically adjusts for the most suitable pressure.
We have automatically set the recommended amount for each beverage: 125ml for Lungo and Black Coffee and 40ml for Espresso. However you can always re-programme the settings to suit your taste, so your machine prepares coffee just the way you like it.
The color of the blacklighted beverage buttons hints the right type of capsule needed for each beverage.
The drip tray can be set at two different positions to best fit your favourite cup, from a small Espresso cup of 85 mm to a tall Latte Macchiato glass of 135 mm. Adjusting the brewing height to the ideal setting also guarantees the best layer of crema every time.
Your spent capsule is automatically ejected into the integrated capsule container when you lift the lever after brewing a cup of coffee. The container can collect up to 7 used capsules.
The large 0.7 liter water tank allows you to brew multiple drinks before refilling. You could brew up to 5 consecutive Lungos for example. Refilling and cleaning couldn't be easier, thanks to the easily removable water tank.
The Alert LED turns orange when it is time to descale. Once the descaling mode is activated, the control panel will guide you through the process of descaling your machine in about 30 minutes.
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