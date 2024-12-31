2 year warranty
Discontinued
FM32FD170D/00
Small, light, for use anywhere
Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device.The colorful Philips USB flash drive MOTION edition makes your daily storing and sharing of files, photos and music easy and affordable.
32GB
Motion Edition 2.0
2-pack
High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.
The markings and perforations on the packaging show you the best way to open your packaging and get quickly access to your USB stick without hassle.
Pick your trendy color; jelly pink, ultraviolet purple, absinthe green or electric blue to pimp up your daily pursuits of storing and sharing your data and hike up the fun factor
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