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2 year warranty

All series

  • Packaging photograph
  • Packaging photograph

Discontinued

SSD

FM02SS050P/00

Easy to use, plug and play!

Easy, user friendly plug-and-play device. Philips SSD makes your daily operations smother with better system responsiveness. SSD also offer instant-load performance, meaning faster boot and application loading times,

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Easy to use, plug and play!

  • 2 TB

  • Solid State Drive

Automatic compression of all files saves free space

Save free space by automatic compression of all the files you put on the USB flash drive

Fast data transfer with high-speed USB 2.0

High-speed data transfer rates significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

Ultra fast data transfer SSD

High-speed data transfer rates of Philips solid state drive significantly cut annoying waiting time when you're copying large multimedia files to or from your computer's hard disk.

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