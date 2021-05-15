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  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Front Product Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Standard Product Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Main in-use photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Front Product Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Alternative Product Photograph Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71
  • Product in Use Photo Philips PowerPro Active Bagless vacuum cleaner FC8671/71

Discontinued

PowerPro ActiveBagless vacuum cleaner

FC8671/71

1.5

| (4) Reviews

High suction power with PowerCyclone 4

The new Philips PowerPro Active bagless vacuum cleaner delivers high cleaning performance, thanks to PowerCyclone technology and Multi Clean nozzle, engineered to maximize dust pick-up. The dust container is easy to empty,with no dust cloud

See all benefits

Quick and easy emptying

High suction power with PowerCyclone 4

  • 2000 W

  • EPA 10 filter

  • 1.7 L

EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air

EPA10 filter system with AirSeal for healthy air

EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.

Long reach tool for difficult to access areas

Long reach tool for difficult to access areas

The Long reach tool is a clever accessory which helps you clean difficult areas like the top of the furniture or high shelves. The angle of the brush is adjustable, so you can have the exact instrument for your needs.

Variable power setting

Variable power setting

The variable power setting allows you to select the optimal level of suction for the different types of surfaces you vacuum.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

1.5

of 5

4

Reviews

5
4
3

15/05/2021

New Zealand

New Zealand

Not that Great.

We have owned this cleaner for approx, two years. 1, All the bristles fell out of the blue attachment brush after 6 months 2, Clip on the floor cleaner head which attaches the head to the body worn out after 12 months. 3. Motor power fluctuates after 18 months 4. Food pedal for changing from carpet to Vinyl no longer stays down, worn out after 4 months. All as a result of poor engineering and design, a 5 year old could do better, certainly will not be buying Philips again.

Pros

It's bag-less, wheels still work and it looks good and sucks quite well (until the motor start fluctuating)

Cons

All as stated above

This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8671/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2020-05-14

This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8671/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2020-05-14

29/04/2018

New Zealand

New Zealand

Great cleaner

This is a very good vacuum cleaner. The strength of them suck is very good and I like the fact there is no bag It is much easier to use than my old one and runs along freely on the wheels. Thanks Phillips

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8671/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8671/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner

02/02/2020

New Zealand

New Zealand

Filter needs constant attention

Would be a good vacuum cleaner if the filter didn't require constant cleaning. It clogs with dust very easily. I don't normally write reviews but this annoyed me enough to make the effort.

Pros

No bags, good cord length

Cons

Filter needs constant washing to maintain performance

This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8671/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2019-02-02

This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8671/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner

Date of Use 2019-02-02

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