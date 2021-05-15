2 year warranty
Discontinued
FC8671/71
High suction power with PowerCyclone 4
The new Philips PowerPro Active bagless vacuum cleaner delivers high cleaning performance, thanks to PowerCyclone technology and Multi Clean nozzle, engineered to maximize dust pick-up. The dust container is easy to empty,with no dust cloud
2000 W
EPA 10 filter
1.7 L
EPA10 filter and AirSeal capture the finest dust before the air is blown out for a dust-free environment and clean, healthy air.
The Long reach tool is a clever accessory which helps you clean difficult areas like the top of the furniture or high shelves. The angle of the brush is adjustable, so you can have the exact instrument for your needs.
The variable power setting allows you to select the optimal level of suction for the different types of surfaces you vacuum.
1.5
of 5
4
Reviews
Hagnabby
15/05/2021
New Zealand
Not that Great.
We have owned this cleaner for approx, two years. 1, All the bristles fell out of the blue attachment brush after 6 months 2, Clip on the floor cleaner head which attaches the head to the body worn out after 12 months. 3. Motor power fluctuates after 18 months 4. Food pedal for changing from carpet to Vinyl no longer stays down, worn out after 4 months. All as a result of poor engineering and design, a 5 year old could do better, certainly will not be buying Philips again.
Pros
It's bag-less, wheels still work and it looks good and sucks quite well (until the motor start fluctuating)
Cons
All as stated above
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8671/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2020-05-14
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8671/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2020-05-14
Nancy
29/04/2018
New Zealand
Great cleaner
This is a very good vacuum cleaner. The strength of them suck is very good and I like the fact there is no bag It is much easier to use than my old one and runs along freely on the wheels. Thanks Phillips
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8671/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8671/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
nicknames
02/02/2020
New Zealand
Filter needs constant attention
Would be a good vacuum cleaner if the filter didn't require constant cleaning. It clogs with dust very easily. I don't normally write reviews but this annoyed me enough to make the effort.
Pros
No bags, good cord length
Cons
Filter needs constant washing to maintain performance
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8671/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2019-02-02
This review was made for PowerPro Active FC8671/71 Bagless vacuum cleaner
Date of Use 2019-02-02