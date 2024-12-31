2 year warranty
EXP2545/00
Enjoy skip-free MP3 music
Get into your groove with the eXp2545 MP3-CD players and enjoy 7.5 hours of skip-free music on one MP3-CD. A classic favourite, it comes with LCD display and is a great choice for easy and hassle-free music enjoyment on the go
MP3-CD playback
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
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