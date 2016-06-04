2 year warranty
Discontinued
Designed to go places
Compact and extremely portable, this docking speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers surprisingly powerful sound from your iPod/iPhone - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
The gaming experience is never complete without great sound effects. Now your games from Smartphone or any portable device can be made even more thrilling, thanks to Philips docking speaker that puts the boom in the sound. Hear all the sounds loud and clear, and boost your experience to new levels. What's more, you can do this with outstanding convenience, via Bluetooth. Simply make the wireless Bluetooth connection between your portable device and the docking speaker, and play away.
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
4.2
of 5
31
Reviews
87%
recommend this product
Kumar123
04/06/2016
United Kingdom
Best portable speaker
Best Bluetooth speaker i have ever seen.. I don't use as a dock as it is for old ipods. I would prefer it over Bose.. it sounds just beautiful to my ears.. superb clarity.. crisp sound and surprisingly loud.. even louder when using on mains power.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker
Cuevas55
16/09/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Docking Speaker
A friend recommended the speaker and after seeing its performance I decided to invest. Expensive but a great transportable tool to have quality of sound is excellent.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker
CJH10
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Compact, well built good battery life
Ive had this speaker for over a year now and it performs great. compact enough to take on holiday and sound is pretty good for its size.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker