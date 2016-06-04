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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS7700/98

4.2

| (31) Reviews | 87% recommend this product

Designed to go places

Compact and extremely portable, this docking speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers surprisingly powerful sound from your iPod/iPhone - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Designed to go places

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Superb gaming sound effects via Bluetooth

The gaming experience is never complete without great sound effects. Now your games from Smartphone or any portable device can be made even more thrilling, thanks to Philips docking speaker that puts the boom in the sound. Hear all the sounds loud and clear, and boost your experience to new levels. What's more, you can do this with outstanding convenience, via Bluetooth. Simply make the wireless Bluetooth connection between your portable device and the docking speaker, and play away.

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

Free DockStudio app for internet radio & other cool feature

The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.

Robust aluminum finish and cover case for full protection

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

4.2

of 5

31

Reviews

87%

recommend this product

04/06/2016

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Best portable speaker

Best Bluetooth speaker i have ever seen.. I don't use as a dock as it is for old ipods. I would prefer it over Bose.. it sounds just beautiful to my ears.. superb clarity.. crisp sound and surprisingly loud.. even louder when using on mains power.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker

16/09/2013

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Verified buyer

Docking Speaker

A friend recommended the speaker and after seeing its performance I decided to invest. Expensive but a great transportable tool to have quality of sound is excellent.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker

24/07/2012

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

Compact, well built good battery life

Ive had this speaker for over a year now and it performs great. compact enough to take on holiday and sound is pretty good for its size.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS7700 docking speaker

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