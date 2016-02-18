2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS7600/98
Designed to go places
Compact and extremely portable, this docking speaker is no lightweight when it comes to performance. Designed to travel it delivers surprisingly powerful sound from your iPod/iPhone - letting you enjoy great music wherever life takes you.
for iPod/iPhone
Battery/AC powered
wOOx technology is a revolutionary loudspeaker concept that allows you to hear and feel profoundly deep bass that is richer than any other audio system. Special speaker drivers work in harmony with the wOOx bass radiator, and precise tuning between the main driver and the tweeter ensures smooth transitions from low-mid to high frequencies. Dual suspension and a totally symmetrical sandwich construction deliver low and precise base without noticeable distortion. wOOx produces exceptionally deep and dynamic bass by using the speaker box full volume to truly magnify the impact of the music.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
Smartly designed spring-loaded docking port effortlessly accommodates any iPod or iPhone, without special adaptors. What’s more, it works even when most protective cases are on – just dock your iPod or iPhone as it is. Now you can truly have fuss-free enjoyment of your music.
3.3
of 5
3
Reviews
Bdiddy007
18/02/2016
New Zealand
Verified buyer
Ipod dock
Great easy to use i love it.works well with the ipod and simple to set up.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7600 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7600 docking speaker
leothegoat
20/01/2013
US
great but it stops working after 3 years
great but it stopped working out of no where. has great quality and very loud for its size
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7600 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS7600 docking speaker
jimwww
15/05/2016
US
ONLY for iphone 4
Cannot upgrade or use - even with Connector for iphone 6 Ridiculous that it is not upgradable. Will complain to Phillips - Will never buy from them again.
This review was made for DS7600 docking speaker
This review was made for DS7600 docking speaker