2 year warranty
Discontinued
Sound that fits your home
Go wireless with this Philips docking speaker with Bluetooth streaming and get more out of your music, gaming and video experience now. Connect and sync your iPod/iPhone/iPad with your computer via USB. Plug in for power, or use batteries.
for iPod/iPhone/iPad
Battery/AC powered
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
The generous 3L acoustic volume allocated to each woofer is perfectly aligned with precisely tuned back-firing bass pipes to deliver truly impressive and tight bass performance from such a compact speaker. The result - exceptional realism and immersive listening experience.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
4.1
of 5
10
Reviews
100%
recommend this product
Brooksy
09/04/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent Product
First class product. Very impressed with the sound. Easy to use and well worth the money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Youngerphaze360
07/03/2013
United Kingdom
Verified buyer
Excellent Product
Very good but it needs a bit improvement on the base system.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Grantos
24/07/2012
United Kingdom
Great Universal Dock for iPhone and iPad!
I have used this dock with an iPhone 3GS & 4 as well as an iPad 1 & 3. It has recognised them all, charged them all and the music has streamed either directly or via Bluetooth from all of them faultlessly. In addition, we have even popped in some batteries, unplugged from the mains and moved it out into the garden on sunny days. The ease of use and sound quality is more than adequate for the average joe looking for a great music dock that works with a variety of Apple products. The connector is also well pronounced with a supporting plate (to support the iPads added weight) meaning it accepted all of our devices still in their cases. Not something possible with some other docks.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3500 docking speaker with Bluetooth®