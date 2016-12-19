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Discontinued

docking speaker with Bluetooth®

DS3480/98

5

| (4) Reviews | 100% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home, wirelessly

Compatible with iPhone 5 and latest iPods via the Lightning connector. DS3480 docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound whilst charging. With Bluetooth streaming and rechargeable battery, you can enjoy your music anywhere, wirelessly.

See all benefits

Sound that fits your home, wirelessly

  • with Lightning connector

  • for iPod/iPhone

  • USB port for charging

  • 10W, rechargeable battery

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Fast charging and play music via Lightning connector

Enjoy your favorite music while charging your iPod/iPhone via the new Lightning connector! Just dock it directly on the speaker to play your hand-picked tunes in superb sound. It also charges your device quickly while playing, so you don't have to work about the battery running out.

Built-in rechargeable battery for even better portability

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Wireless music streaming via Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a short range wireless communication technology that is both robust and energy-efficient. The technology allows easy wireless connection to iPod/iPhone/iPad or other Bluetooth devices, such as smartphones, tablets or even laptops. So you can enjoy your favorite music, sound from video or game wireless on this speaker easily.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

5.0

of 5

4

Reviews

100%

recommend this product

4
3
2
1

19/12/2016

New Zealand

New Zealand

Love time/weather

Have had product for over a year now. Recommended to anyone

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

09/04/2015

New Zealand

New Zealand

Really impressed!

Heard one of these in a waiting room and was impressed by the sound from such a compact unit. Few days later saw one one on sale and found it had many features I was after and even some I didn't know it had! Needed a small unit for the kitchen. Somewhere to drop the phone and charge easy. Check. Sound - superb quality. Check. Bluetooth. Check. Has an aux in for an airplay input from my airport express nearby. check. Has a 2nd usb for charging my families 30 pin iphones. check. Got it. Unboxed and set it up. Really impressive sound. I go to relocate it and pull the plug out and the sound keeps going!!! Didn't realise it has a battery as well. Stoked. All those features and truly portable. Far superior sound to anything else in its price bracket and even above. The highly rated UE boom doesn't come close. Very happy.

This review was made for DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

This review was made for DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

11/02/2022

Australia

Australia

Still great iPhone dock Bluetooth Speaker in 2022

Just bought this Philips Portable Bluetooth Speaker with iPhone dock in 2022 (second hand of course) for just $10 and its amazing. Who needs all those other overpriced cylindrical waterproof portable Bluetooth speakers? Plenty of cheap and nasty ones around too that you wouldn't touch. But this Philips one does everything today's Bluetooth speakers do in 2022 and much more! What sets this Philips Bluetooth / iPhone Speaker apart is the following: 1. Great sound for such a small speaker with lovely clear highs and mids. The lows come up good as well too due to the dynamic bass boost. You can always use the equalizer in your phone to adjust the sound but I find it's best with EQ off. 2. Nice attractive compact size that's not heavy and well made so it wont break easily. 3. Even though its close to 10 years old now the battery still runs for the specified 5 hours on Bluetooth at mid volume. How good is that? Though battery charging is slow by 2022 standards. This slow (trickle) charging is probably why the battery is still in such great condition. And obviously Philips used a high quality rechargeable battery with good overcharge protection. 4. Plug in the charger and it runs on mains as well. The speaker dock battery charges in the background whilst you are playing music through it. If your iPhone (5/6/7/8/X) is attached to the lightning connector/dock then your iPhone charges at the same time. So you can play music from your iPhone for as long as you like! And it will be charged when you remove it. Plus there is a USB charging port at the back in case you are using an android phone with Bluetooth. Or alternatively you can connect via the 3.5mm stereo port if your device doesn't have Bluetooth 5. Unlike most iPhone dock speakers made in 2013 this one has a native lightning port that was introduced with the iPhone 5 and is hence compatible will all subsequent iPhones (5/6/7/8/X/11/12/13) as the iPhone lightning port hasn't changed at all. I'm using an iPhone 8 with it and it works perfectly (music play and charging) 6. The Bluetooth is still compatible with all smartphones so it can be used with both Android phones.and iPhones. And the volume control on the dock syncs with your phone's Bluetooth volume. So you can control the volume either from the dock or from your phone. The only negatives I have are as follows: a) A built-in radio would have been nice given most phones don't have one built in. b) Some sort of bass, treble and loudness control could have been included. Though as mentioned your phone's equalizer partially makes up for this.

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Date of Use 2022-01-10

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS3480 docking speaker with Bluetooth®

Date of Use 2022-01-10

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