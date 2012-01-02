2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS3010/98
Obsessed with sound
On your desk or anywhere else, this dashing docking speaker delivers crystal-clear sound that fills your personal space. Synchronize your iPhone/ iPod with your PC. Enjoy the option of AC or battery power for maximum flexibility.
for iPod/iPhone
Battery/AC powered
The free app adds an array of exclusive cool features to your docking speaker. You can check the weather, tell the time and even use your favorite images as wallpaper. DockStudio also lets you listen to thousands of Internet radio stations worldwide. More updates on skin styles and new functions on the way.
Dynamic Bass Boost maximizes your music enjoyment by emphasizing the bass content of the music throughout the range of volume settings - from low to high – at the touch of a button! Bottom-end bass frequencies usually get lost when the volume is set at a low level. To counteract this, Dynamic Bass Boost can be switched on to boost bass levels, so you can enjoy consistent sound even when you turn down the volume.
4.2
of 5
12
Reviews
Jenny_Ng
02/01/2012
Singapore
This product is really marvellous and made my life more interesting.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
amirhusin
25/10/2011
Singapore
performane performance performance. Value for money.
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
man125
17/09/2017
Malaysia
Nice in overall
Easy to use.. Nice sound and bass, clear.. but will have cracking sound on max speaker volume.. very portable as i use in my car as my radio already dead..
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS3010 docking speaker