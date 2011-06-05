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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS1200/98

3.8

| (16) Reviews | 88% recommend this product

Sound that fits your home

This sleek docking speaker fills your mornings with delightfully rich music. Perfect for the bedside, it tells time, wakes you up, works as a nightlight and charges up to two iPods, iPhones or iPads together.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Sound that fits your home

  • for iPod/iPhone/iPad

  • Clock display

Design fit for iPod/iPhone/iPad

Dock your iPod, iPhone or iPad, and the docking station looks great. Take your device off, and it is still a thing of beauty. Unlike other docking stations, this Fidelio docking station is designed to look gorgeous whether there is a device docked on it or not. Add a dash of elegance to your shelf or desktop with this head-turner.

Rich omni-directional sound to fill your bedroom

Charge both iPhone and iPad together

Charge your iPad on this Fidelio docking station through the dock connector. At the same time, you can also charge your iPod, iPhone or any other mobile device via USB connector together.

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

These reviews are managed by Bazaarvoice and comply with the Bazaarvoice Authenticity Policy, which is supported by anti-fraud technology and human analysis. Details may be found at
Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.8

of 5

16

Reviews

88%

recommend this product

2

05/06/2011

United Kingdom

United Kingdom

good ipod deck

good sound , good alarm functionality, easy to read display, good charging on my ipod classic

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker

25/08/2013

Australia

Australia

Fantastic

I have found this docking station great & the Phillips app is good too

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker

01/11/2011

Singapore

Singapore

Sound system is fantastic, good buy

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1200 docking speaker

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