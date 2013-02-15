2 year warranty
Discontinued
DS1110/79
Fill your bedroom with music and style
Delivering surprisingly full and rich sound, this compact docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device via USB.
When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone.
Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.
3.1
of 5
10
Reviews
cdiego67
15/02/2013
US
Excellent Sound Quality - Minimalism Design
Its an out of the box product. Great, clear, crisp sound. (me... Jazz mostly). low light features are very useful. even my kids want to charge their ipods....
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1110 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1110 docking speaker
Phill
31/12/2011
US
Great sound, sleek look
I ordered this item to replace my bedside alarm clock. My iPhone easily slides onto the top charger, even in the dark. I thought the clock light was way too bright until I figured out it had three brightness settings. It has a cool night light feature around the base that has two brightness settings. It has a small footprint which I like. Forget downloading the Philips alarm app. It's lame, useless and must be running in the foreground. The iPhone's regular alarm works better. I use a very thin iPhone case and its compatable with it and appears it will with most cases. No more setting the clock this item automatically sets itself once you drop a device on it. May buy my wife one to match!
This review was made for DS1110 docking speaker
This review was made for DS1110 docking speaker
booglahonia
24/12/2011
US
awesome small unit with big sound
we were looking for a small unit with some sound while using the iPhone for the clock and alarm and needed a charger. this packs a punch and is very simple. charges the iPad, iPhone and iPod, plays through the speaker and been the alarm sounds. with the clock only visible at night one the unit, it is spot on! sound is great! WORKS WITH A CASE, WHICH IS HUGE plus!
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1110 docking speaker
Yes, I recommend this product
This review was made for DS1110 docking speaker