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Discontinued

docking speaker

DS1110/79

3.1

| (10) Reviews

Fill your bedroom with music and style

Delivering surprisingly full and rich sound, this compact docking speaker automatically synchronizes with your iPhone/ iPod's clock settings. Enjoy an adjustable night light and the convenience of charging a second mobile device via USB.

See all benefits

Obsessed with sound

Fill your bedroom with music and style

Auto clock synchronization with iPod/iPhone when docked

When connect and dock, this docking station will automatically synchronize the clock with your iPod/iPhone.

Neodymium speakers for pure balanced sound

Neodynium is the best material for producing a strong magnetic field for greater sensitivity in a voice coil, better bass response and a pure balanced sound quality.

Rich omni-directional sound to fill your bedroom

Technical Specifications

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Reviews

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Customer opinions in the form of product and star ratings are useful for all customers. They allow you to learn more about the product and help you make a purchase decision. Any customer who has purchased a product online or in store can submit a review

3.1

of 5

10

Reviews

3
2

15/02/2013

US

US

Excellent Sound Quality - Minimalism Design

Its an out of the box product. Great, clear, crisp sound. (me... Jazz mostly). low light features are very useful. even my kids want to charge their ipods....

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1110 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1110 docking speaker

31/12/2011

US

US

Great sound, sleek look

I ordered this item to replace my bedside alarm clock. My iPhone easily slides onto the top charger, even in the dark. I thought the clock light was way too bright until I figured out it had three brightness settings. It has a cool night light feature around the base that has two brightness settings. It has a small footprint which I like. Forget downloading the Philips alarm app. It's lame, useless and must be running in the foreground. The iPhone's regular alarm works better. I use a very thin iPhone case and its compatable with it and appears it will with most cases. No more setting the clock this item automatically sets itself once you drop a device on it. May buy my wife one to match!

This review was made for DS1110 docking speaker

This review was made for DS1110 docking speaker

24/12/2011

US

US

awesome small unit with big sound

we were looking for a small unit with some sound while using the iPhone for the clock and alarm and needed a charger. this packs a punch and is very simple. charges the iPad, iPhone and iPod, plays through the speaker and been the alarm sounds. with the clock only visible at night one the unit, it is spot on! sound is great! WORKS WITH A CASE, WHICH IS HUGE plus!

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1110 docking speaker

Yes, I recommend this product

This review was made for DS1110 docking speaker

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