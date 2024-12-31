2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP9339ND/97
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 5,000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. USB-C with PD maximize the power to charge your latest device. The wireless charge your enable devices without cable.
5,000 mAh
QC 3.0 and PD
with wireless charge
The discreet LED light glows softly, letting you know at a glance that the unit is powered.
Don't sit around waiting for your device to charge! The power output of this charger ensures your device is fully charged in a shorter amount of time compared to standard, less powerful chargers.
The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.
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