ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Single product shot

Discontinued

Qi Wireless Charger

DLP9055G/97

Wireless charger

Quickly charge your phone without plugging it with a charging cable. Qi wireless charging for smartphones, tablets and other devices with Qi wireless technology.

See all benefits

Wireless charger

  • Universal

  • Fast charging

  • Black

Qi wireless technology

The wireless charging, Qi technology, is widely adopted by smartphones and other mobile devices. Philips wireless chargers are compatible with phones and other devices enabled with Qi wireless technology. Simply put the devices on this pad and you will enjoy the effortless charging experience.

Slim and light design

A slim and ergonomic design allows it to fit in anywhere without hassle.

High charging efficiency up to 75%

High charging efficiency up to 75% during the power conversion.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.
Disclaimers

  1. Charging speed depends on the charging condition including the host device and the power adaptor.