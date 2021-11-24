2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP8720N/00
Slim and powerful power bank
Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the extra power for up to more than 1 full charge. 2 USB ports allows you to charge 2 devices at the same time. 20000 mAh Big capacity to charge full more times on phone, also can charge tablet
20,000 mAh
Dual USB
Li polymer battery
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
The included micro-USB to USB 2.0 cable is for use with mobile phones, digital cameras and other portable devices with a micro-USB connection. Carry it with you, keep it at your desk, or replace a cable you've lost so you're always able to connect and charge when you need to.
This portable power source gives you the extra power for more than two full recharges on the go. Take it with you when you travel to have back-up power when you need it.
1.0
of 5
1
Review
Amartya
24/11/2021
Singapore
Total Waste: Bloated and cracked in an year
After using it for few months, it started getting hot and started swelling. Later by 1 year it was bloated like a balloon and the surface cracked. The power retention has also drastically impacted. So its a total waste of money.
Pros
Nothing to mention/highlight
Cons
Zero Durability, Waste of money,
This review was made for DLP8720N USB power bank
Date of Use 2020-11-24
This review was made for DLP8720N USB power bank
Date of Use 2020-11-24