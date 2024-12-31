2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP6606NW/97
Slim and beautiful
Have power wherever and whenever you need it - the battery pack gives you the extra power for several times full charge. Additional USB port allows you to charge 2 devices at the same time.
Universal
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
The compact stylish design enables you to take data with you wherever you go. Always have your multimedia files and documents with you when you need them.