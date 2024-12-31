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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

USB wall charger

DLP4314CW/97

Wall charger USB A & Type-C port

Charge your latest devices from this Type-C port to optimize the charging power and minimize the charging time. 3A output.

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Maximum 18W Power Delivery

Wall charger USB A & Type-C port

  • Dual USB

  • USB A and Type-C charging port

  • QC 3.0 and PD

  • Foldable Prongs

1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports charge two devices simultaneously

1 USB-A and 1 USB-C ports charge two devices simultaneosly. USB-A port works most of USB-charged devices while USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.

USB-C port with Power Delivery support

USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets. PD (Power delivery) is the USB standard for power delivery which defines the standard for power delivery of 15W, 27W, 45W and up to 100W.

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