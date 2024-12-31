2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP3533/00
Bluetooth Receiver with 3.5 mm Aux
Connect your cell phone to the car audio with this Bluetooth device. Applicable to music play and phone call connection. Stable connection with crystal clear sound. Bluetooth version:5.0 connection. 3.5mm output plug.
Bluetooth connectivity
3.5 mm (M)
Stay connected within 10 meters in a barrier free range. Product with a build-in 145mAh capacity battery. Providing 8 hours audio play time or 10 hours phone talking time. Charge battery with Micro USB port.
Enjoy your music from the player through the superb speakers of your stereo system. Simply connect the docking cradle to your stereo via the audio cable. Once you dock the player to the docking cradle, it will play the music via your stereo system.
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