2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP2508/97
Ultra Fast wall charger PD + QC 3.0
Charge 2 cell phone at the same time or charge a tablet at full speed with Smart Protection to prevent damaging your valuable device. 2 USB output :18W PD & QC 3.0
Power Delivery
QC 3.0
Smart protection against overheating, overvoltage and overcurrent
Compatible with iPad, iPhone, iPod, Nook, LG, Motorola, Samsung, HTC, Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Kindle, and most USB devices.
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
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