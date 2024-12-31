2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP1710QN/97
Slim and powerful power bank
Big 10000mAh capacity safe Li polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. Fast charging 3A Type-C and 2.4A USB-A to charge your latest device. Micro USB and Type-C input.
10,000 mAh
Fast charging
Li polymer battery
Type C port
2 USB ports charge two devices simultaneously
USB-C is the latet charging connector which is now adopted by mobile devices such as cell phones, outdoor cameras and tablets.
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