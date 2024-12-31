2 year warranty
Discontinued
DLP1710QB/97
Power bank. 10000mAh Capacity
Big 10000mAh capacity with safe Li-polymer battery. No more hussle when your cellphone is out of battery. This the ideal travel mate to provide power to all your mobile devices.
10,000 mAh
2 USB chaging ports
Li polymer battery
Even if you're not near a wall or car charger, you can recharge your device's battery with the convenient battery pack. The intelligent battery pack supplies power first, so you can remove the pack after use and still have a full battery on your device.
The universal unit has a USB connection for use with your USB-based device via the device's USB cable which you already own or can purchase separately.
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