ProductsSupport

Healthy lifestyles start here. Sign up and get exclusive offers

2 year warranty

All series

  • Single product shot
  • Primary image
  • Single product shot
  • Primary image

New

Wireless Microphone

DLM8100TD/00

AI-Powered Wireless Vlog Mic

Wireless vlog microphone with AI noise reduction: instantly silences wind, traffic and crowds. Magnetic clip attaches anywhere; sleek battery case provides 35 hours of crystal-clear, professional-grade audio. Effortless and vlogger-ready.

See all benefits

Crisp voice recording for digital content creators

AI-Powered Wireless Vlog Mic

  • Wireless vlog microphone

  • AI noise reduction

  • Charging case

  • Magnetic clip

Wireless vlog microphone

Wireless freedom. Capture dynamic vlogs hands-free, anywhere.

AI noise reduction:

AI pre-trained noise reduction instantly isolates your voice, eliminating wind, traffic and crowd noise for crystal-clear audio in any environment.

Compatible with Android & iOS systems.

USB-C connection for Android & iOS systems: Receiver powered directly by your Android or iOS device via the USB-C connector. No extra batteries needed; seamless plug-and-play.

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips

Reviews

Sign up to the Philips newsletter for exclusive offers

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.

I would like to receive promotional communications – based on my preferences and behaviour – about Philips products, services, events and promotions. I can easily unsubscribe at any time!

  • Member-exclusive offers.
  • Early access to sales.
  • News on product launches and tips for healthy lifestyles.