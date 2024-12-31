2 year warranty
New
DLM8100TD/00
AI-Powered Wireless Vlog Mic
Wireless vlog microphone with AI noise reduction: instantly silences wind, traffic and crowds. Magnetic clip attaches anywhere; sleek battery case provides 35 hours of crystal-clear, professional-grade audio. Effortless and vlogger-ready.
Wireless vlog microphone
AI noise reduction
Charging case
Magnetic clip
Wireless freedom. Capture dynamic vlogs hands-free, anywhere.
AI pre-trained noise reduction instantly isolates your voice, eliminating wind, traffic and crowd noise for crystal-clear audio in any environment.
USB-C connection for Android & iOS systems: Receiver powered directly by your Android or iOS device via the USB-C connector. No extra batteries needed; seamless plug-and-play.
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