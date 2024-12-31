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2 year warranty

All series

  • Amazing sound for entertainment
  • Amazing sound for entertainment

Wireless Microphones

DLM3401TP/00

Amazing sound for entertainment

Featuring two 2.4GHz dynamic microphones with rechargeable receiver. 4 levels vocal gain control. Compatible with all party speaker and audio set. 6.3 to 3.5mm adaptor included.

See all benefits

Enhanced EQ setting to boost vocal performance.

Amazing sound for entertainment

  • Dynamic microphone

  • Wireless 2.4GHz

  • Rechargeable receiver

  • Vocal sensitivity control

Dynamic microphone

Provide a wide frequency response, make it ideal for both vocal and instrumental performance.

Enhanced EQ setting

Provide a low-frequency boost and add clarity and penetration at high frequency.

Adjustable vocal sensitivity control

Allow effortless matching of vocal volume to background music at the microphone.

Technical Specifications

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