2 year warranty
DLM3401TP/00
Amazing sound for entertainment
Featuring two 2.4GHz dynamic microphones with rechargeable receiver. 4 levels vocal gain control. Compatible with all party speaker and audio set. 6.3 to 3.5mm adaptor included.
Dynamic microphone
Wireless 2.4GHz
Rechargeable receiver
Vocal sensitivity control
Provide a wide frequency response, make it ideal for both vocal and instrumental performance.
Provide a low-frequency boost and add clarity and penetration at high frequency.
Allow effortless matching of vocal volume to background music at the microphone.
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