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2 year warranty

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Wireless Microphones

DLM3401SP/00

Amazing sound for entertainment

Featuring 2.4GHz single dynamic microphone with rechargeable receiver. 4 levels vocal gain control. Compatible with all party speaker and audio set. 6.3 to 3.5mm adaptor included.

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Enhanced EQ setting to boost vocal performance.

Amazing sound for entertainment

  • Dynamic microphone

  • Wireless 2.4Ghz

  • Rechargeable receiver

  • Vocal sensitivity control

Adjustable vocal sensitivity control

Allows the microphone's vocal volume to be effortlessly matched to the background music.

Compatible with all party speakers and audio systems

A 6.3mm to 3.5mm audio adaptor is included, making it suitable for the audio-in jacks of all speakers and audio systems.

Dynamic microphone

Provides a wide frequency response, making it ideal for both vocal and instrumental performances.

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