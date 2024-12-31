2 year warranty
DLM3401SP/00
Amazing sound for entertainment
Featuring 2.4GHz single dynamic microphone with rechargeable receiver. 4 levels vocal gain control. Compatible with all party speaker and audio set. 6.3 to 3.5mm adaptor included.
Dynamic microphone
Wireless 2.4Ghz
Rechargeable receiver
Vocal sensitivity control
Allows the microphone's vocal volume to be effortlessly matched to the background music.
A 6.3mm to 3.5mm audio adaptor is included, making it suitable for the audio-in jacks of all speakers and audio systems.
Provides a wide frequency response, making it ideal for both vocal and instrumental performances.
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